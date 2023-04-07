LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Horse Capitol of the World is being visited by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday.

The governor is set to speak at the Ocala Rodeo Southeastern Livestock Pavilion on Northeast Jacksonville Road at 11:45 a.m.

He will be joined by Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Enterprise Florida CEO and President Laura Dibella.

The purpose of the press conference was not announced ahead of the event.

