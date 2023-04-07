LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Ocala

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Horse Capitol of the World is being visited by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday.

The governor is set to speak at the Ocala Rodeo Southeastern Livestock Pavilion on Northeast Jacksonville Road at 11:45 a.m.

He will be joined by Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Enterprise Florida CEO and President Laura Dibella.

TRENDING: MCSO arrests 2 teens, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

The purpose of the press conference was not announced ahead of the event.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to crash on U.S. 441 in Alachua
Box truck and semi-truck collide on U.S. Highway 441 in Alachua
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
Marion County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests in Ocklawaha teen murders
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2 teens, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST