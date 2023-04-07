GPD officials search for missing 15-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers are searching for a missing teen they say ran away.

GPD officials announced Edward Johnson, 15, ran away from home and is missing.

Officers believe he could be at the Village Forrest Green Apartments on Northeast 15th Street or possibly as far away as Ocala.

