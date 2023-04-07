Marion County Pets: Luma, Sadie, and Whiskey

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First is a one-year-old happy pup Luma. She is working as part of the FIDO Project and is looking for someone to appreciate her obedience skills.

Next we have a mature lady Sadie. Sadie is 13 years old and loves being doted on given chin scratches, and dreams of warm sunny spots on which to take a quiet nap.

Lastly is a pup who has some big ears Whiskey. This girl has the natural ability to be a good listener and is always willing to hear about your day.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

