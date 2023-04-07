Marion County Pets: Luma, Sadie, and Whiskey

Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First is a one-year-old happy pup Luma. She is working as part of the FIDO Project and is looking for someone to appreciate her obedience skills.

Next we have a mature lady Sadie. Sadie is 13 years old and loves being doted on given chin scratches, and dreams of warm sunny spots on which to take a quiet nap.

Lastly is a pup who has some big ears Whiskey. This girl has the natural ability to be a good listener and is always willing to hear about your day.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Baby Girl, Alice, Max

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha

Latest News

Marion County Pets: Luma, Sadie, and Whiskey
This is what you missed in our conversation with K-Country!
“What’s up” with K-Country 4/7
“What’s up” with K-Country 4/7
Special Olympics Florida will be hosting the 2023 State Equestrian Championship.
Special Olympics Florida hosts 2023 State Equestrian Championship