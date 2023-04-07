MCSO arrests 2 teens, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods announced the arrest of Christopher Atkins and Robert Robinson for the murder of three teenagers in the Forest Lakes Park area
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is announcing they have made arrests in connection to the triple homicide in Ocklawaha.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods announced the arrest of Christopher Atkins, 12, and Robert Robinson, 18, for the murder of three teenagers in the Forest Lakes Park area of Ocklawaha. Tahj Brewton, 16, is at large.

Suspects were involved in a group that committed burglaries. The sheriff says Atkins, Robinson, and Brewton killed Lyla Silvernail, 16, Camille Quarles, 16, and a 17-year-old boy.

Layla Silvernail, 16, and Camille Quarles, 16,
Layla Silvernail, 16, and Camille Quarles, 16,(gofundme, WCJB)

The sheriff says the suspects and the victims knew each other. They were participating in burglaries. He says robbery is the motive.

Woods says the three victims were shot on Thursday night near Forest Lakes Park. The bodies were then dumped in three locations.

Atkins and Robinson confessed to committing the murders.

Forest Lakes Park Homicides Coverage:
Sheriff: Witness heard gunshots, spotted car dumping Ockalawaha teenagers
MCSO releases photo of victim's car
Sheriff Woods speaks on Ocklawaha murders as deputies retrace location of victim’s car
Gofundme raises money for family of Camille Quarles, 16.
Sheriff Billy Woods investigates ‘hybrid gangs’ in connection to the murder of 3 teenagers
Sheriff Billy Woods holds press conference on Forest Lakes Park murders
Softball tournament company launches gofundme for 16-year-old killed in Marion County
Southeastern Fastpitch raises money for the family of Layla Silvernail, 16.
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha

The investigation began on March 30 around 10:40 p.m. when Layla Silvernail, 16, was found by a dumpster at Southeast 183rd Avenue Road near Forest Lakes Park. She was suffering a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The next morning, a 17-year-old was found dead lying on the side of Southeast 94th Street and 188th Court. The name of the victim is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

On Saturday, Layla’s car was found partially submerged in a pond. Inside was the body of Camille Quarles, 16. Woods says her body was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

Friends and family of Layla Silvernail and Camille Quarles have set up gofundme fundraisers to raise money for the funeral expenses.

The sheriff suggests the possible involvement of neighborhood gangs. He explained that neighborhood gangs are small and usually made up of teenagers who are engaging in criminal activity.

Marion County Sheriff's Office retraces the timeline of deaths

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
Marion County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests in Ocklawaha teen murders
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new,...
Marion County Pets: Luma, Sadie, and Whiskey
Marion County Pets: Luma, Sadie, and Whiskey