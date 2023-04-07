“Real people help real people”: Gainesville woman and La Fiesta Restaurant team up to feed homeless

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It started with one Facebook post.

Gainesville resident Lauren Krasnow said she was moved to feed the homeless in her community but due to her disability, she asked others for food donations on social media.

“We’re on a fixed income that’s how it all happened with the post,” shared Krasnow. “I could only do so much and I can’t create means to get more. So, that was where I reached out there were quite a few people that were touched by that and Amanda pulled through.”

That’s when La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant manager, Amanda Castro, reached back. “It was very heartwarming how she has a big heart and she wants to help homeless people,” stated Castro.

Castro provided Krasnow with what she needed to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Then Krasnow gave them out to people all along Archer Road.

“Dignity and desperation definitely have a place for me in the homeless community here in Gainesville,” shared Krasnow. “It’s very sad to me what I see.”

Krasnow said the goods have helped feed almost 100 people since Sunday. However, donating food items to the community is not new to the Castros.

“People show up and they need food and we’ll supply that,” stated Castro. “People need food, people need nourishment and that’s what we’re here to do.”

The Castro family has donated food to hospitals, neighbors, and non-profits. Krasnow said words of encouragement were also handed to the homeless.

“With each meal or sandwich, I give a folded-over piece of paper or napkin. Just words of hope...inspiration” shared Krasnow. “You know it’s kind of like sometimes when you’re having a bad day and you see a little flower on that street and it makes you smile.”

And the people at La Fiesta say, ‘See a need, fill a need’ is more than just a cliche.

