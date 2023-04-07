Special Olympics Florida hosts 2023 State Equestrian Championship

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Special Olympics Florida will be hosting the 2023 State Equestrian Championship.

According to Special Olympics Florida, this two-day competition will host 130 athletes and 50 coaches.

The event will take place at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala.

Friday’s events will run from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday’s will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

