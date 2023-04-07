Spring football update: UF holds second scrimmage

Florida’s Orange & Blue Game is set for next Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Florida’s Orange & Blue Game is set for next Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Following its Orange & Blue Game next Thursday, Gator football spring practice will be over with. That said, head coach Billy Napier was pleased with the progress his team demonstrated in Thursday’s second scrimmage, compared to its first scrimmage a week ago.

Napier says the Gators played with greater physicality and much cleaner compared to last week’s scrimmage. He even singled out Xzavier Henderson’s performance, and said the wide receiver made a number of big plays on the game field of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

“It was a little more of a game-like flow, and I think that led to us handling situations better,” said Napier. “We showed a little more situational awareness relative to down and distance. The communication on defense was much better.”

Next Thursday’s Orange & Blue Game is set for 7:30 and admission is free.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break

Latest News

UF softball team wins extra innings thriller over Auburn, 3-2
Spring football update: UF holds second scrimmage
Florida starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (8) throws a pitch during an NCAA regional championship...
Sproat’s bounce-back start, three homers carry Gator baseball team past Tennessee, 6-1
KSP Stadium, Thursday
UF softball team wins extra innings thriller over Auburn, 3-2