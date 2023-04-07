Spring football update: UF holds second scrimmage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Following its Orange & Blue Game next Thursday, Gator football spring practice will be over with. That said, head coach Billy Napier was pleased with the progress his team demonstrated in Thursday’s second scrimmage, compared to its first scrimmage a week ago.

Napier says the Gators played with greater physicality and much cleaner compared to last week’s scrimmage. He even singled out Xzavier Henderson’s performance, and said the wide receiver made a number of big plays on the game field of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

“It was a little more of a game-like flow, and I think that led to us handling situations better,” said Napier. “We showed a little more situational awareness relative to down and distance. The communication on defense was much better.”

Next Thursday’s Orange & Blue Game is set for 7:30 and admission is free.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.