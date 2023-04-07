Sproat’s bounce-back start, three homers carry Gator baseball team past Tennessee, 6-1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The No. 3 Gator baseball team has done some of its most impressive damage this season away from home, and that continued on Thursday to begin a top-15 SEC series.

Florida defeated No. 11 Tennessee, 6-1 behind a resurgent Brandon Sproat. The Gator ace, who lasted just an inning and a third in his previous start, recovered to allow just one run on four hits while striking out nine batters across five and two thirds innings. Sproat improved to 5-1 on the year. Florida stayed unbeaten in true road games at 7-0.

Florida is now 26-5 overall, including an 8-2 mark in SEC play. UT now stands 21-9 for the season, 4-6 in league play.

Offensively, a UF lineup that came into the game batting .330 as a team delivered via the long ball once again. Freshman Cade Kurland broke a 1-1 tie with a fourth inning solo home run, his ninth of the season. An inning later, Josh Rivera and BT Riopelle went back-to-back, with Rivera clubbing a three-run shot, his 12th of the year.

Up 6-1 in the sixth, Florida turned to Phillip Abner, who tossed two and a third scoreless innings, fanning six batters.

Florida and Tennessee play game two of their series Friday at 7 p.m.

