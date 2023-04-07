UF softball team wins extra innings thriller over Auburn, 3-2

See-saw battle goes to the Gators after a seventh inning HR by the Tigers sent the game to extras
KSP Stadium, Thursday
KSP Stadium, Thursday(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It only took two hits for the Gator softball team to build a lead that lasted almost the entire game on Thursday against Auburn. Extra innings and a dramatic game-winning hit were required to seal the victory.

The Gators outlasted the Tigers, 3-2 in eight innings, prevailing on Reagan Walsh’s walk-off single that came with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the eighth. No. 15 Florida (27-9) bounced back from a series loss last weekend to even its SEC record at 5-5. No. 19 Auburn dropped to 28-10 (6-4 SEC).

Florida fifth-year pitcher Elizabeth Hightower had an outstanding performance and came within an out of compiling a complete game win. The Gators led, 2-1 until the Tigers’ Icess Tresvik homered with two outs in the seventh to send the game to extra innings. Hightower allowed just four hits and struck out three batters across seven innings.

Florida’s only other runs came in the bottom of the third. Skylar Wallace, who was hitting ..462 in SEC games coming into the series, tripled home Katie Kistler for UF’s first hit and an RBI to make it 1-0. Wallace then scored when Kendra Falby reached on an error. Florida’s only other base knocks came on Falby’s leadoff single in the sixth and Kistler’s singleinthe seventh.

The Gators came into the matchup having lost two out of three at South Carolina last week. Despite a 4-4 mark in their previous eight games, Thursday’s victory means the Gators still have not dropped consecutive games since their late February trip to California.

Florida and Auburn play their rematch Friday at 6 p.m.

