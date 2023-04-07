VA Health System holds dedication ceremony for two new clinics in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Veterans in North Central Florida will be able to receive health care services all in one location.

Officials with the North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Health System held a dedication ceremony for two new clinics in Gainesville

The primary care and mental health care clinics will offer services from radiology, prosthetics, substance abuse programs, suicide prevention, and more to be easily accessible to veterans.

“These clinics have been in the making since 2017″, said Wende Dotter, VA interim director. “We are very excited that we are able to have the state-of-the-art facility for primary care moving it off of our main campus. Also, with our mental health building being able to pull a lot of individual programs we had spread around the community into one location.”

All veterans who attended received free toxicology screening for the VA’s PACT Act. The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

“As employees of the VA, we feel that it’s our sacred mission to really wrap our arms around veterans and make sure that they have the comprehensive health care that they’ve earned and deserved,” said Dotter.

Congresswoman Kat Cammack presented two American flags that will be flown from both buildings.

The Primary Care Clinic is located at 5469 SW 34th Street and the Mental Health Clinic is located at 5465 SW 34th Street in Gainesville.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.