Alachua County Public Schools hosts job fair in search of teachers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools are looking to bring new teachers into their schools.

The district held a job fair for prospective teachers at Gainesville High School today.

While teachers are the main area of need, the district is also searching for counselors and to fill other positions.

Administrators from all three levels of education were there to interview candidates.

“I would say a teacher needs to have not only certification,” said district recruiter, Tonya Nunn, “but coming into a situation where it’s about working. Working together to as a community, working together in the classroom, working to help our students gain knowledge.”

Schools from all around the county were represented and at least 170 candidates attended the fair.

“I think it’s a need not just in Alachua County but statewide there’s a definite need ever since COVID...this year has been a little difficult but we’ve made it through this year and we want to just give our students great teachers for the upcoming school year.”

