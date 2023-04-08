Child hit by car two blocks from crosswalk where child died being struck by vehicle in January

A 7-year-old boy was left with minor injuries after being hit by a car in Alachua. This comes only a few months after a five-yar-old was killed while walking on
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - For a second time this year, a young child has been hit by a vehicle in the same neighborhood in Alachua.

Alachua Police officers tell us a 7-year-old boy was hurt when he was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

They say it happened around 5:30 p.m. at northwest 151st place and 134th terrace.

Police say the boy’s injuries are minor.

In January, a five-year-old boy was killed crossing the street just two blocks away near Criswell Park.

