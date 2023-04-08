Fight breaks out between inmates at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate at the Alachua County Jail could spend extra time behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say they had to break up a brawl.

Alachua County Corrections deputies say the fight started after Finnex Jackson and Javari Baptiste started to throw punches at each other.

Baptiste told deputies that Jackson spat on him, which caused the fight.

Eventually they both ended up against the wall when four other inmates joined in.

Baptiste was 17 when he was arrested in 2021 for a shooting multiple people during a birthday party at the American Legion in Gainesville.

Michael Simpson, Terrell Timmons, Willonte Dunn, and Rahzon Fennell-Demeritte all participated, with the first three kicking and punching Jackson.

Deputies say Jackson is being charged with battery by a detainee.

