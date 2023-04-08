Friday’s high school baseball & softball roundup

(WCJB) -Friday’s matchup between top five teams in Class 1A softball lived up to the billing. No. 2 Branford came through in the clutch for a 2-1 win over No. 3 Dixie County in eight innings. Cloey Criggal delivered the go-ahead RBI double in the top of the eighth for the Buccaneers (14-2), scoring Erica Rioux and dropping the Bears to 11-5.

Dixie County’s Bria Hinkle struck out nine in the loss, while Branford’s Laila Arnold fanned 13 batters, allowed just two hits, and kept the Bears off the board after Peyton Hatcher’s RBI double in the first inning.

In high school baseball, Oak Hall scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to stun Trenton, the eighth-ranked team in Class 1A, 3-1. The Eagles (12-3) took the lead on a two-run triple by Jackson Beach, scoring Taylor Brown and Neil Ruth. Jackson then came home on a wild pitch to cap the scoring. Johnny Scott of Trenton (14-3) struck out nine batters in the loss. Eighth grader Mason Vuncannon produced the Tigers’ only run on an RBI single in the first.

Elsewhere, Columbia beat Buchholz for the second time in four days, 10-0 in a matchup of two teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications. Josh Fernald tossed a five inning no-hitter for the Tigers (16-2), who won their ninth in a row. Columbia is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A. Buchholz, the No. 6 team in Class 6A , dropped to 11-5.

