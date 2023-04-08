Gainesville man arrested for giving false name, trespassing after warning, trafficking in MDMA

James Mitchell arrested by the Gainesville Police Department
James Mitchell arrested by the Gainesville Police Department
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department arrested a Gainesville man after trespassing on park grounds, giving law enforcement officers a fake name and trafficking ecstasy.

James Mitchell, 46, was stopped by law enforcement for trespassing on park grounds after hours. After stating he did not know about the park hours, Mitchell told officers his name was Steven Hawkins.

Once officers requested a pat search on him, Mitchell ran eastbound. After a short foot pursuit, officers handcuffed Mitchell and asked why he ran. Mitchell responded with, “Because I have molly on me.”

He had a small black bag in his left pant pocket which was tested and confirmed to have MDMA.

Mitchell is being charged on accounts of trespassing, giving a false name to law enforcement officers and trafficking ecstasy.

