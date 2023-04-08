Gator baseball team slugs past Tennessee for second straight game, 9-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The No. 3 Florida baseball team overpowered 11th-ranked Tennessee for the second straight night, beating the Volunteers, 9-3 on Friday to reach 9-2 in SEC play, 27-5 overall. Florida has now recorded more wins over UT this season than in the previous two years combined (1-7).

Four Florida home runs and a four RBI effort by Matt Prevesk backed an outstanding start by Hurston Waldrep. The scoring started in the top of the first. Following a bases loaded walk, Prevesk laced a ground-rule double to left center. Florida led, 3-0 after a half inning.

The Gators added two more in the second on Josh Rivera’s 13th home run of the season, a two-run blast, and his second in as many games. In the fourth, Wyatt Langford and Jac Caglianone went back-to-back, with Caglianone adding to his NCAA-leading total of 19 homers. Prevesk went deep in the fifth to account for Florida’s final runs of the game.

Waldrep went seven innings, striking out nine and allowing three earned runs on five hits. He fanned six straight batters spanning the fourth and fifth innings and improved to 6-1 overall.

Florida and Tennessee are scheduled to play their series finale at 2 p.m. Saturday.

