Gator lacrosse team wins their fourth straight match at Temple, 17-13

Emma LoPinto and Emily Heller combines for 10 goals on the day
Gators 17 Temple 13
Gators 17 Temple 13(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA (WCJB) - The Florida lacrosse team was looking for their fourth straight win at Temple. The (9-3) Gators outscores Temple in the fourth period, 5-2 and pulls off another victory, 17-13.

Florida jumps out to a 9-2 lead into the second period. Emma LoPinto scored 3 goals in the first period. However, The (5-7) Owls rallies off a 5-0 run as the Gators head into halftime, 9-7.

A few minutes into the third period, Maggi Hall beelined her way for her 26th goal of the year. Temple refused to go away, but Florida never lost the lead. Maggi Hall scores the first goal in the last two periods to put up four goal on the day. LoPinto and Emily Heller a combined 10 goals on the day. It was a career high for Heller.

Sarah Reznick had 14 saves in the afternoon.

The Gators are 2-1 in conference play and will continue their road trip at Liberty. Wednesday at 1pm.

