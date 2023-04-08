Gator softball team holds off Auburn for second straight win, 6-3

UF claims series as Pal Egan goes deep
University of Florida's Pal Egan (55) battles at the plate during an NCAA softball game on...
University of Florida's Pal Egan (55) battles at the plate during an NCAA softball game on Friday, Feb.10, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kelly Sheehan)(Kelly Sheehan | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Prior to this weekend’s series against Auburn, the Gator softball team had alternated wins and losses in eight straight games. Now, Florida has claimed back-to-back victories, and a series win over the Tigers.

Florida broke Friday’s game open in the middle innings en route to a 6-3 win to reach 28-9 overall, 6-5 in SEC play. Pal Egan clubbed her fifth homer of the season in the bottom of the third to break a 1-1 tie. The Gators then added three more in the fourth. Charla Echols delivered a two-run single, and Reagan Walsh contributed an RBI sac fly to make the score 6-1.

Elizabeth Hightower earned the win in the circle. The fifth-year senior started for the second straight game and went four-plus innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits and striking out two. Hightower (12-5) has logged 11 innings in the first two games of the series. Rylee Trlicek pithced the final three innings to seal the win.

Auburn dropped to 28-12 overall, 6-5 in conference play. The Tigers’ only runs came on a pair of homers by leadoff hitter Nelia Peralta. The series finale is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha

Latest News

UF softball team wins extra innings thriller over Auburn, 3-2
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Thursday
Spring football update: UF holds second scrimmage
Spring football update: UF holds second scrimmage
Florida starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (8) throws a pitch during an NCAA regional championship...
Sproat’s bounce-back start, three homers carry Gator baseball team past Tennessee, 6-1