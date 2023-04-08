Gator softball team holds off Auburn for second straight win, 6-3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Prior to this weekend’s series against Auburn, the Gator softball team had alternated wins and losses in eight straight games. Now, Florida has claimed back-to-back victories, and a series win over the Tigers.

Florida broke Friday’s game open in the middle innings en route to a 6-3 win to reach 28-9 overall, 6-5 in SEC play. Pal Egan clubbed her fifth homer of the season in the bottom of the third to break a 1-1 tie. The Gators then added three more in the fourth. Charla Echols delivered a two-run single, and Reagan Walsh contributed an RBI sac fly to make the score 6-1.

Elizabeth Hightower earned the win in the circle. The fifth-year senior started for the second straight game and went four-plus innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits and striking out two. Hightower (12-5) has logged 11 innings in the first two games of the series. Rylee Trlicek pithced the final three innings to seal the win.

Auburn dropped to 28-12 overall, 6-5 in conference play. The Tigers’ only runs came on a pair of homers by leadoff hitter Nelia Peralta. The series finale is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

