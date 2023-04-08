MCSO posts $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of third Ocklawaha murder suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A reward of up to $10,000 dollars is on the table for information leading to the arrest of Tahj Brewton, 17.

Sheriff’s officials say Brewton was involved in the murders of Lyla Silvernail, 16, Camille Quarles, 16, and a 17-year-old boy.

Along with the murders, Brewton is also wanted for multiple active juvenile custody orders, including carjacking with a firearm. Deputies are considering Brewton armed and dangerous.

The reward is being offered by the Florida Sheriffs Association and the US Marshals Service.

MCSO asks anyone with information on the case to call (352) 732-9111, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-22 in your tip.

