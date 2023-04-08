MCSO posts $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of third Ocklawaha murder suspect

The Marion County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshalls Service are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Tahj Brewton, 17.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A reward of up to $10,000 dollars is on the table for information leading to the arrest of Tahj Brewton, 17.

Sheriff’s officials say Brewton was involved in the murders of Lyla Silvernail, 16, Camille Quarles, 16, and a 17-year-old boy.

Along with the murders, Brewton is also wanted for multiple active juvenile custody orders, including carjacking with a firearm. Deputies are considering Brewton armed and dangerous.

RELATED: MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

The reward is being offered by the Florida Sheriffs Association and the US Marshals Service.

MCSO asks anyone with information on the case to call (352) 732-9111, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-22 in your tip.

TRENDING: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces grant for Ocala traffic interchange

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha

Latest News

MCSO posts $10,000 reward for information on third Ocklawaha murder suspect
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
Gainesville Police cancel meeting discussing department’s K-9 unit
The third meeting to discuss the Gainesville Police Department's K-9 unit has been cancelled....
Gainesville Police cancels meeting discussing department’s K-9 unit