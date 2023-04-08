New Ocala shopping mall encourages residents to shop small

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new shopping mall in Ocala is putting small businesses first.

The Ocala Mall held their grand opening ceremony Saturday on East Silver Springs Boulevard, at the same location an old K-Mart store used to be.

Leaders said there are just under 160 vendors set up across the building, selling a wide range of products.

“They’re all different and unique and so they can actually come and spend the whole day in here and shop for whatever they need,” said Ocala Mall President Leslie Hill.

All of the businesses are based in Ocala. It is a great option for smaller vendors who can’t afford a brick-and-mortar store.

“Always having small businesses and local, that is gonna be great for the community no matter what,” said manager Autumn Horan.

Hill said it was her brother’s idea of opening up a shop that allows vendors to sell their own products.

“Trying to get this thing open has been a struggle, heartache, lots of tears,” said Hill. “But we’re finally here at this grand opening and I am very, very proud of it.”

The goal is for guests to come check out the establishment, browse around and meet some of the small business owners that have set up their shops.

“Something great about being in Ocala is it’s so vast and everybody loves shopping local and shopping small,” said Horan. “Every single one of my vendors here is a small local business and they self-run it, they self-own it and they really love their business so their business will love them back.”

