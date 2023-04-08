People in Williston rallying against gun violence in their community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Williston came together to spread messages against gun violence in their community.

About 100 people came out to Cornelius Williams Park to hear community leaders speak and share stories.

“As a responsible community,” said Karl Anderson, “we have to make sure that we are really the village for our kids.”

Those who spoke included religious leaders in the community and people who had experiences with gun violence.

“We need to be educated on what to do,” said Pastor Charles Streeter, “what not to do so that we can instill those values and principles into our kids so that it doesn’t reproduce in our community.”

“From the Police Department to our Mayor to our County Commissioners,” said Bishop Willie Battles, “we got to come together and reason together so that we can cause change and impact in our city.”

Most of the attendees were adults concerned about gun violence in Williston.

One of the organizers says it is on the parents to take the message home and spread it to their children.

“The problem is it’s not just the youth,” said Battles. “We need to talk to the parents and grandparents. We need to talk to everyone and get them involved.”

Battles said factors such as Easter and youth basketball tournaments contributed to low turnout among the youth, but that they will hold future events in hopes of getting more kids out to the event.

Williston Mayor, Charles Goodman, was there along with Williston Police Chief, Mike Rolls, and Levy County Sheriff, Bobby McCallum.

Goodman presented a plaque to the mother of Malik Hall--who was shot and killed in February--as a gift from the community in remembrance of her son.

“The Williston community has united in the remembrance of the life of your son,” Goodman told Hall’s mother through tears.

Sheriff McCallum said Williston has a culture of retaliation that needs to be solved.

“It’s a culture of getting even,” said McCallum. “Something they feel has been done wrong to them whether it be drug deals, drug activity, whether it be gambling activity, whatever.

“The least little thing and they’re taking it into their own hands to get even,” McCallum continued. “Unfortunately a lot of innocent people have gotten shot and hurt from what they’re doing.”

After the program, people sat down for a meal with Sheriff’s deputies and local leaders.

It’s all part of creating a better relationship between the community and its law enforcement.

