The “Rex and Brody Bill” is gaining steam in state legislation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Senate bill 404 will get a second reading in the Senate on Tuesday allowing the “Rex and Brody Act” to gain steam in state legislation.

The House version could get a second reading as early as Thursday.

The bill would keep private the autopsy reports of minors whose deaths were related to domestic violence.

The bill is named after Rex and Brody Reinhart who were killed by their father in May of 2021.

The autopsy report of the incident was reported in the media.

