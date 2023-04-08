Veterans honor those who did not survive war

By Emma Delamo
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans in Marion County honored those who did not survive past wars.

They met at the Marion County Public Library to participate in a program called “Honoring the Fallen.” It was created by members of the Marion County Veterans Park Foundation, Hospice of Marion County and the City of Ocala.

The event encouraged first responders and veterans to let go of some of the grief and survivors guilt they have been holding in for years.

Participants shared stories about people they have lost, both physically and emotionally, as a result of the gruesome battles.

“If their stories could be told just by naming it, saying it aloud, speaking these words, it’s part of the healing process,” said organizer Jessica McCune. “Part of our path to peace so we can keep serving.”

McCune said it can be hard for the veterans to open up, but it is the next step in moving forward.

“I realize how important it is to process the hardship in life so we can keep working for all the goodness and the gratitude that’s out there.”

Attendees were given American flag pins and rocks. They were asked to write down the name of someone they have lost and hold it close to their hearts.

The rocks symbolized the heavy weight veterans carry with them after experiencing a war.

Towards the end of the ceremony, the group headed to Veterans Park and read the names aloud.

