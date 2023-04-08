Workers from several North Central Florida unions gather to protest state bill
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Union workers from North Central Florida participated in a protest against a state bill they say targets organized labor.
The union workers gathered outside the office of state representative Chuck Clemons to protest House Bill 1445.
People with the labor council say the legislation is meant to bust public sector unions.
The bill would make several changes to how unions can operate, including preventing union dues from being automatically deducted from paychecks.
One of the protests was in Jonesville.
