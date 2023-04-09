ACSO and FHP respond to multi-vehicle crash, heavy but moving traffic in the area

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol were investigating the scene in Micanopy at Mile Marker 374 North on I75 with a multi-vehicle crash.

Early in the morning, Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle accident with entrapment.

Upon arrival, units found a four-vehicle accident with heavy damage to two of the vehicles.

The crew identified four patients who required transport to local hospitals and three additional patients who were evaluated and released on scene.

One patient was entrapped in their vehicle and required the use of hydraulic extrication tools.

A total of two patients were trauma alerted and transported to a local trauma center.

All northbound lanes were closed earlier in the morning, recent reports show heavy but moving traffic.

