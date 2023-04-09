Alachua County hosted a Springs Celebration for Water Conservation Month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County hosted a Springs Celebration on April 8th.

Residents gathered at O’leno State Park around 9 a.m.

Many were carrying a fresh pot of chili for the annual chili cookoff event.

In addition to the cookoff, the event featured live music, art vendors, environmental exhibits, and more.

The event is being hosted to celebrate Water Conservation Month.

