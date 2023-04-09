Alachua residents concerned for child safety after two hit-and-runs within months

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua’s Willette Dixon is calling on her neighbors to create change in her neighborhood.

“We need to come together in this community,” said Dixon. “Everybody just needs to come together and if they come together things will happen.”

Dixon and her family are concerned after two young boys were hit by cars a few blocks away from each other.

In January, a five-year-old was hit and killed, then on Friday, a seven-year-old was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

“There are so many people that come through this area,” said Willette’s son, Malcolm, “run through the stop signs, and as you can see kids are constantly playing in this neighborhood.”

Neighbors say the boy hit Friday was playing with his friends near the intersection of NW 134th Terr and 151st Pl.

Those are the streets that the Dixon family say they all grew up on.

They want to see the neighborhood where they made their childhood memories return to being a haven for kids to play with their friends.

“When you sit here watching kids play in the road,” said Willette’s other son, Vince, “it’s a lovely, great time just to see kids playing, doing something positive instead of picking up guns, picking up drugs.”

“This is what kids do,” said Malcolm, “they come into the neighborhood and play and they should feel safe to play without being afraid that a car is going to hit them, or be afraid that a bullet is going to be shot at them.”

“When you grow up and you get older,” said Vince, “you start thinking about--when you roll through your old neighborhood--you say ‘oh, I used to play there, I used to be on this road all the time.’ Just raising awareness for kids to be able to play without having to fear for their life.”

Malcolm expressed some solutions he believes could help with child safety.

“Better police patrol,” said Malcolm, “also speed humps, more signage to give people awareness, ‘hey, I need to slow down I’m in a neighborhood.’”

Malcolm said the boy hit Friday is home from the hospital and doing well, but still in plenty of pain.

The Dixons said they’ll be at a city commission meeting in Alachua Monday night advocating for more safety precautions in their neighborhood.

