Families celebrate Easter at WEC

This is the second year organizers at the World Equestrian Center held this event for families.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Families hopped over to the World Equestrian Center to celebrate Easter Sunday.

Kids participated in an indoor egg hunt separated by age group. There was also several arts-and-crafts for them to take part in, such as painting Easter eggs and decorating cookies.

“This is the first Easter event that we’ve been to and I wanted to support WEC because they do support the local community and they give so much so we decided we would give this a try,” said mother Suzanne Shearin.

This is the second year organizers at the World Equestrian Center held this event for families. Shearin appreciates all of the activities WEC plans for the community.

“Everything is free and it’s no stipulations. Anybody can come, you know WEC really opens the door to anyone, anyone and everyone,” said Shearin.

Of course, the Easter bunny made an appearance to greet families and kids were given candy afterwards.

