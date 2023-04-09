FHP investigates fatal crash after vehicle swerves from lane to lane

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning after a vehicle overturned on State Road 24.

At 1:10 am, a Toyota 4 Runner, which was carrying only the 32-year-old driver, was traveling west on Southwest Archer Rd while swerving from lane to lane, officials say.

The vehicle traveled to the right onto the grass shoulder before the drive oversteering to the left.

The vehicle then crossed the eastbound lane before traveling onto the south grass shoulder and overturning.

Officials say the injuries were fatal.

