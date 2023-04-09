Gator baseball team falls in finale at Tennessee, 14-2; wins 8th straight series

KNOXVILLE, TN (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team was on the verge of their second straight sweep on the road at No. 11 Tennessee. Unfortunately, The (27-6) Gators falls in Knoxville, 14-2 in eight innings. However, it is their 8th straight series win of the season.

In the bottom of the first inning, the (22-10) Volunteers chalks up three runs against Jac Caglianone. He only lasts two-thirds of a inning after giving up six walks and three earned runs. It is his first loss of the season.

The hitting parade continues for Tennessee as Cal Stark launches a two-run shot out to left center. The Vols led 6-0 after only three innings. Griffin Merritt smacks a two-run homer to take a 8-0 lead. Tyler Nesbitt lasts three innings, surrenders two runs off three hits and rings up three batters.

The bright spot of the day for Florida was Luke Heyman who hits his fifth homer of the season in the seventh inning. A two-run shot that prevents the shutout.

Merritt finished the day going 3 for 6, two homers and six runs batted in.

Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said, “Obviously, we gave up 14 runs on seven hits. I think we had 17 walks. There’s no excuse for that, but I don’t want today to reflect on what we were able to do this weekend. We had a great weekend, but at the same time, we’re going to have to figure out this third starter situation and figure out a couple more guys that are going to help us. We got to look at our 27-man on the weekend and make some adjustments, and give some other guys some opportunities.”

The Gators records their fourth straight series win in conference play.

Florida will welcome Florida State to Condron Ballpark for another round of the Sunshine Showdown. First pitch on Tuesday at 6pm

