Miniature horses steal the show at World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Miniature horses were the star of the show at the World Equestrian Center.

Competitors of all ages participated in the Orange Blossom Miniature Horse Club Show. Both registered and non-registered horses were allowed to run through the course.

Contestants came all across the country to participate.

“Most of the competitors are local in and around Ocala, but we had some from Texas, South Carolina, Georgia,” said show manager Shari Ackerman-Morris. “We’re at the World Equestrian Center, which is just beautiful. Everyone wanted to come so we had people from all over the east coast.”

It is still early into the miniature horse season, so competitors still have time to qualify for the American Miniature Horse Registry National Competition in Tulsa, Oklahoma before qualifying for the American Miniature Horse Association World Championship Show in Fort Worth, TX this September.

