Ocala hosts community workshops to celebrate Water Conservation Month

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is celebrating Water Conservation Month in a special way.

The city will be hosting workshops on how to conserve water, both indoors and outdoors.

The workshops will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center.

One is set for Wednesday, April 19th at 11 a.m.

The next is set for Saturday, April 26th, at the same time.

Workshops are free and open to the public, and attendees will receive a free indoor water conservation kit.

