Teen wanted for three Marion County murders has been arrested, officials say

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GROVELAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The missing teenager connected to the three juvenile Marion County murders is in custody.

On Saturday, April 8, the United States Marshals and Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested 16-year-old Tahj Brewton just south of Groveland.

Officials say Brewton was arrested on his outstanding warrants for carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

At this time, the homicide investigation is ongoing and additional charges are forthcoming.

There is a $10,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of Tahj Brewton.

If you have information, please call (352) 732-9111, or if you wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-22 in your tip.

