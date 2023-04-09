UF softball team struggles in series finale vs Auburn, 7-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a tough afternoon for the Florida softball team in the series finale vs Auburn. The (28-10) Gators is shut out vs Auburn, 7-0. Florida earns the series win and has won back-to-back conference series at home.

Florida right-hander Samantha Bender lasts less than a third of an inning after surrendering four runs off three hits. The (26-12) Tigers vents their frustration in the top of the first inning. Denver Bryant smacks a RBI single out to center field to take a 1-0 lead. Auburn follows it up with a three run blast by Bri Ellis to increase their lead, 4-0

The Gators went to Lexie Delbrey for the reminder of the game. Delbrey went 6 2/3 innings, four walks and eight strikeouts

Auburn put up three more runs in the top of the seventh inning off two back-to-back errors by Florida.

Skylar Wallace, Pal Egan and Kendra Falby went a combined 3 for 9 at the plate

The Gators welcomes University of North Florida at KSP Stadium. First pitch at 6pm Wednesday

