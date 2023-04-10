14-year-old still alive after 40-foot fall into quarry in Williston

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy in Williston fell about 30 to 40 feet into a quarry and somehow walked away mostly unscathed.

The teen’s mom told firefighters he went to play tennis with friends before he fell.

Firefighters say it happened around 7:40 PM, and they don’t know what caused him to fall.

“From my understanding there was a group of kids that were in the area,” said Williston’s fire chief, Lamar Stegall. “They were playing around the outside of the quarry, walked in and fell off the ledge.”

About 10 fire fighters and police officers from three agencies were involved in the rescue.

Daniel Smith is one of the firefighters who helped rescue the teen.

“Just one of those things that’s few and far between,” said Smith. “So getting to train on it and do it a lot, then actually put your skills to use is just a cool, proud moment for anybody.”

He says it was shocking when he arrived and saw what happened.

“It’s kind of an unreal situation,” said Smith, “we don’t get to see it very often. We do a lot of training on it just to be ready for it for when it does happen, but it’s not one of those things you do much in your career.”

Firefighters used a rope system and got the boy onto a backboard and into a basket to lift him 30 to 40 feet up to safety.

“Coming from a small community,” said Chief Stegall, “it makes you very proud. All of the firefighters there were local gentlemen. They were all born and raised here in the Williston area and it goes without saying you’re very proud of them when they perform like that.”

“I was just very happy that we had so many people that came together and were able to work together as one unit and make it so successful,” said Smith.

“We’re not heroes, [we’re] just doing our jobs.”

Firefighters say the teen was conscious and talking with no major injuries when they found him.

Chief Stegall said the quarry is usually filled with about two to three feet of water from storm runoff.

He said it just adds to the luck the boy had to survive the 40-foot fall.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.