City of Gainesville will soon stream city meetings to your streaming devices

The City of Gainesville will soon broadcast their city meetings, workshops, and previous important government get-togethers to your streaming devices.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will soon be broadcasting all city meetings on your favorite streaming devices.

You can catch these broadcasts on a new app or video channel, named GNVTV.

The channel will be available using Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices.

The channel will live-stream city commission meetings and workshops, as well as provide on-demand streaming of previous important city government get-togethers.

TRENDING: Families celebrate Easter across North Central Florida

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

A minor that fell 30 to 40 feet into an abandoned quarry was saved by Williston Fire Rescue.
Williston Fire Rescue saved a minor that fell down an abandoned quarry
City of Gainesville will soon stream city meetings to your streaming devices
Williston Fire Rescue saved a minor that fell down an abandoned quarry
ACSO and FHP respond to multi-vehicle crash, heavy but moving traffic in the area