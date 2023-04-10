City of Gainesville will soon stream city meetings to your streaming devices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will soon be broadcasting all city meetings on your favorite streaming devices.
You can catch these broadcasts on a new app or video channel, named GNVTV.
The channel will be available using Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices.
The channel will live-stream city commission meetings and workshops, as well as provide on-demand streaming of previous important city government get-togethers.
