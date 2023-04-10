Florida Highway Patrol seeks the public’s information about Marion County fatal hit-and-run

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On April 5th, Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Northeast Jacksonville Road and Northeast 31st Street.

A silver Chevrolet Suburban was driving south on Northeast Jacksonville Road. Along Northeast 31st Street, a male cyclist was traveling west across Northeast Jacksonville Road.

As both the Chevrolet and the cyclist approached the same section of the road, the front of the vehicle struck the cyclist.

TRENDING: Alachua residents concerned for child safety after two vehicle incidents within months

After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol seeks any information the public may have about the driver or the vehicle. Contact FHP at 1-800-387-1290 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

