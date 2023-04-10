Florida House to take up six-week abortion ban after bill passes in the Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida House of Representatives could take up a bill this week that would prevent most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, after the Senate passed the proposal last week.

The legislation comes after the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling and left abortion decisions to the states. The bill spurred heavy debate on the Senate floor last week, while protesters in the Senate gallery interrupted the proceedings several times by shouting in opposition.

Supporters of the bill, including House Speaker Paul Renner, say the bill supports a culture of life and that fetal heartbeats can be detected at six weeks of pregnancy.

TRENDING: Governor Ron DeSantis awards more than $22 million through the Broadband Opportunity Program to local communities, Live Oak being one

According to, Rep. Renner, “You can argue, and agree or disagree, on whether it should be six weeks or eight weeks or twelve weeks or no weeks. We have people on our side of the aisle who would rather have a complete ban, but this is what democracy looks like.”

Democrats, including House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, feel the bill would effectively ban abortion in Florida, in part because many women don’t know they are pregnant at six weeks.

“It is an incredibly personal decision that a woman should make in consultation with her doctor and with her family. She does not need Tallahassee politicians in the doctor’s office with her, looking over her shoulder, making decisions for her”, said Rep. Driskell.

The bill could be taken up by the full House of Representatives as early as Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.