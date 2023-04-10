Florida House to take up six-week abortion ban after bill passes in the Senate

The Florida House of Representatives could take up a bill this week that would prevent most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, after passing in the Senate.
By Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida House of Representatives could take up a bill this week that would prevent most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, after the Senate passed the proposal last week.

The legislation comes after the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling and left abortion decisions to the states. The bill spurred heavy debate on the Senate floor last week, while protesters in the Senate gallery interrupted the proceedings several times by shouting in opposition.

Supporters of the bill, including House Speaker Paul Renner, say the bill supports a culture of life and that fetal heartbeats can be detected at six weeks of pregnancy.

TRENDING: Governor Ron DeSantis awards more than $22 million through the Broadband Opportunity Program to local communities, Live Oak being one

According to, Rep. Renner, “You can argue, and agree or disagree, on whether it should be six weeks or eight weeks or twelve weeks or no weeks. We have people on our side of the aisle who would rather have a complete ban, but this is what democracy looks like.”

Democrats, including House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, feel the bill would effectively ban abortion in Florida, in part because many women don’t know they are pregnant at six weeks.

“It is an incredibly personal decision that a woman should make in consultation with her doctor and with her family. She does not need Tallahassee politicians in the doctor’s office with her, looking over her shoulder, making decisions for her”, said Rep. Driskell.

The bill could be taken up by the full House of Representatives as early as Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis awards over $22 million to local communities through the Broadband Opportunity Program
Roger Lamar Walker pictured on the left and Dallvion Jarrell Parker pictured on the right.
State Attorney Brian Kramer announces Spring Term Grand Jury results for criminal cases in Alachua County
Marion County Fire Rescue promotes GoFundMe of fellow coworker battling cancer
(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Russell Report: With eight straight SEC series wins, can the Gator Baseball team make it to Omaha?
Russell Report: With eight straight SEC series wins, can the Gator Baseball team make it to Omaha?