Gator men’s tennis team falls to No. 7 Georgia, 4-3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On a chilly Sunday afternoon, The Florida men’s tennis team was looking to bounce back vs No. 7 Georgia. Florida suffered a 4-3 loss to No. 9 Tennessee earlier in the week. However, the Bulldogs rally in singles and edges the Gators, 4-3.

For the seventh straight time, the Gators scores a point in doubles. As No. 10 pairing Will Grant and Axel Nefve upsets No. 7 pair Trent Bryde/Ethan Quinn. The pairing rallies off a love-40 deficit for a break to take a strong 3-1 lead and pulls off a 6-2 victory. It was their second win versus a top 10 opponent this season. Georgia wins a doubles match, but Florida’s Lucas Greif and Jonah Braswell seals the win against Blake Croyder/Britton Johnston, 7-5.

Georgia takes control in singles by winning the next four of the six matches. However, Florida’s Tanapatt Nirundorn earns his third conference win over Teodor Giusca. Giusca won the first set, but Nirundorn earns a win in the second and third set. Grant took on No. 13 Philip Henning and had a 5-3 lead into the first set, but Henning won the next four games. Grant takes the second set to force a third, but Henning walks away with the win, 7 to 5.

Nate Bonetto held his own against Georgia’s Miguel Perez Pena. Bonetto pulls off the victory after winning the final two games and give Florida their third point of the day. However, Bulldogs’ Blake Croyder ends the rally as he wins the last two games over Lucas Greif.

The Florida men’s tennis team are 12-10 on the season.

