Governor Ron DeSantis awards more than $22 million through the Broadband Opportunity Program to local communities, Live Oak being one

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Earlier today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $22 million for eight projects across eight Florida counties for broadband Internet expansion.

The Broadband Oppounrtiy Program will impact more than 33,200 unserved residential, educational, business and community locations.

The city of Live Oak in Suwanee County will receive $5 million for its project. Live Oak will add 821 miles of fiber optic cable to their existing network to provide 21,492 unserved locations within Suwannee County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 gigabit per second (GB).

“Investing in reliable internet infrastructure strengthens local economies and opens up new opportunities for students, businesses and families,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am happy to award this $22 million to support Florida’s small and rural communities and I look forward to making more awards in the future that expand internet access to all Floridians.”

The Broadband Opportunity Program is administrated by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). The program funds the installation and deployment of broadband internet infrastructure in unserved Florida communities. Floridians are provided with valuable access to telehealth, economic, educational and workforce development opportunities.

These awards are in addition to the $144 million awarded in February which will bring Florida’s total investment to $166 million in Florida’s rural communities.

The funding from Broadband will also affect cities such as Madison, Monticello, Wallace, Plant City and more.

