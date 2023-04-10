Lake City convicted felon behind bars on gun and drug charges

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A convicted felon from Lake City is facing charges after police say he was busted with a gun.

Deandre Perkins, 38, was arrested after a traffic stop last night.

Lake City Police officers say he ran a stop sign a little before nine at night at the intersection of NW Georgia Ave. and NW Long St.

In addition to the gun, officers also found marijuana.

Perkins was booked into the Columbia County Jail on a gun and marijuana charge.

He posted bond early Monday morning.

