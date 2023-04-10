Levy County Sheriff’s Office investigating Bronson homicide, could have been in self-defense

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left a man dead after being shot by his girlfriend.

At 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call reporting a person had been shot. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered James Young Jr., 40, deceased on the floor inside. He suffered a single gunshot wound to his chest, deputies say.

LCSO Detectives determined Young had a prior domestic relationship with a female occupant of the duplex.

Young was on his way to confront her and was armed with a handgun. When he arrived, Young and the female began to struggle. The female grabbed a separate gun and shot Young in the chest.

“This occupant of the home, it appears right now that maybe she may have been defending herself, but the investigation is still young. No charges have been filed thus far, but again the investigation is still young and ongoing.”

Deputies say she ran to a nearby residence seeking assistance from the neighbors.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corporal C.J. Perryman at 352-486-5111 ext. 240.

