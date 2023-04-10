Levy County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in a Bronson duplex, one dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left a man dead after being shot by his girlfriend.

At 3 pm, the sheriff’s office received a call reporting a person had been shot. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered James Young Jr., 40, deceased on the floor inside. He suffered a single gunshot wound to his chest, deputies say.

LCSO Detectives determined Young had a prior domestic relationship with a female occupant of the duplex.

Young was on his way to confront her and was armed with a handgun. When he arrived, Young and the female began to struggle. The female grabbed a separate gun and shot Young in the chest.

Deputies say she ran to a nearby residence seeking assistance from the neighbors.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corporal C.J. Perryman at 352-486-5111 ext. 240.

