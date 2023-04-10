Man arrested after altercation during Easter service at a Gainesville church

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Instead of spending an Easter service with hands in prayer, one Orlando man left a Gainesville church in handcuffs.

Kirstin Sconiers, 38 is in the Alachua County Jail after deputies say he shouted profanity during the Easter service at Anthem Church.

Deputies say a Gainesville Police Department staff sergeant was attending the service.

Sconiers was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and trespassing.

TRENDING: Alachua County Public Schools hosts job fair in search of teachers

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.