Man arrested after altercation during Easter service at a Gainesville church

Kirstin Sconiers
Kirstin Sconiers
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Instead of spending an Easter service with hands in prayer, one Orlando man left a Gainesville church in handcuffs.

Kirstin Sconiers, 38 is in the Alachua County Jail after deputies say he shouted profanity during the Easter service at Anthem Church.

Deputies say a Gainesville Police Department staff sergeant was attending the service.

Sconiers was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and trespassing.

