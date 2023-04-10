Man arrested after altercation during Easter service at a Gainesville church
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Instead of spending an Easter service with hands in prayer, one Orlando man left a Gainesville church in handcuffs.
Kirstin Sconiers, 38 is in the Alachua County Jail after deputies say he shouted profanity during the Easter service at Anthem Church.
Deputies say a Gainesville Police Department staff sergeant was attending the service.
Sconiers was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and trespassing.
