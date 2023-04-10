Marion County Fire Rescue promotes GoFundMe of fellow coworker battling cancer

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Fire Rescue is trying to raise money for Lana Ponder, an employee at the fire rescue, battle with cancer.

Marion County Fire Rescue Billing Specialist Lana Mixon Ponder has launched a GoFundMe as she has started her first week of radiation and chemotherapy for lung cancer.

On February 15th, she was having difficulty breathing and went to the emergency room on February 18th. Doctors had found a mass on her bronchial airway leading to the right lung.

Lana has been diagnosed with stage 3 metastatic adenocarcinoma lung cancer (NSCLC).

In support of Lana, the battalion squad will be sporting the Team Lana bracelets.

