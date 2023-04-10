MCPS leaders hope to hire full and part-time employees at career fair

MCPS leaders hope to hire full and part-time employees at career fair
By Kristin Chase
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Public School career fair is Saturday, April 15, from 9 am until noon.

It will be held at the World Equestrian Center (1750 NW 80th Ave Ocala, FL 34482), in Expo Center Two.

MCPS Officials will be hiring full-time to part-time positions ranging from classroom teachers, bus drivers, custodians, substitute teachers, and after-school program leaders.

They urge those interested to apply online beforehand but applications will be accepted at the door.

