Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Five people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said in a news conference.

Six have been taken to the University Hospital and are receiving treatment, including an officer.

The shooting suspect is dead, police reported. Police have not said how the shooter died.

Louisville Metro police officers and FBI Louisville special agents are currently there at the scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. The call was changed to an active aggressor report a short time later.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet that he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

