Russell Report: With eight straight SEC series wins, can the Gator Baseball team make it to Omaha?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the big picture, the Gator Baseball team did its job over the weekend, winning two out of three against a good Tennessee team. The Gators have now won eight consecutive SEC series and are 22-8 in SEC games dating back to last year. They’re hitting like crazy. But Gator Coach Kevin O’Sullivan knows if this team is to get to Omaha, it needs to shore a few things up, especially the third starter on the weekend and getting better performances and defined roles in the bullpen. As great as Jac Caglianone has been hitting the ball, he is clearly struggling as the Sunday starter, and you hope he can be fixed. Sully said it best, you need three quality starters, a guy at the end of the game you can trust and some reliable middle guys to bridge the gap to the end of the game. That’s still a work in progress.

Gator Softball took two of three at home against Auburn and hopefully that jump starts them to better things. The Gators are only 6-6 in SEC games, and they have a big challenge when Georgia visits this weekend. The Gators don’t really have a thumper in their pitching rotation so they have to rely on defense and timely hitting but we saw a similarly constructed team get to Oklahoma City last year so it will be interesting to see how the Gators measure up this weekend and beyond.

The Masters is such a wonderful golf tournament, but it was sad to see Tiger Woods have to withdraw from it because of injury. He is breaking down physically right before our eyes and he isn’t even 50 years old yet. He made the Masters cut for the 23rd straight year, tying a record held by Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest streak of that type in tournament history but now you wonder if he will ever be a true factor in tournaments again. He’s only going to play in the major tournaments, at least for now, but after a car accident and other physical ailments, it’s tough to see him try to play in such pain and not play well.

The NBA regular season has come to a close and the playoffs begin. Sometimes you see teams trying for a playoff run go out and make a huge deal to acquire a big-time player to push the team over the top, and the Dallas Mavericks did that by getting guard Kyrie Irving to pair with superstar Luka Doncic. Problem is, it clearly didn’t work, and it never seems to work when Irving is involved. According to CBSSports.com, the Mavericks are 8-16 since acquiring Irving and they were 4-11 when the two of them played together. They fell from sixth place in the West to 11th, and oh by the way, they missed the playoffs too. Yes, Irving’s won a championship and he’s a good player. But if you add in how he left the Nets, how Boston rose to new heights when he left, his brutal antisemitic comments and now this in Dallas, one has to ask is he really worth the risk? I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report.

