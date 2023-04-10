State Attorney Brian Kramer announces Spring Term Grand Jury results for criminal cases in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On April 10, 2023, State Attorney Ryan Nagel presented to the Alachua County Spring Term Grand Jury multiple count indictments based on Gainesville Police Investigations.

On February 2, 2023, Gainesville Police Department investigated a double homicide in the Seminary Lane Neighborhood.

Based on the GPD investigation, they determined that Dallvion Jarrell Parker, 29, unlawfully killed Brittany Avery-Hoisington and Trevyon Sheppard. At the same time, Parker attempted to unlawfully kill Frank Lagrange Jr. and Charmie Owens.

The Alachua County Spring Term Grand Jury returned a True Bill indicting two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, burglary while armed and tampering with physical evidence, deputies say.

In a separate case, Assistant State Attorney Meredith Poisson presented to the Alachua County Spring Term Grand Jury State vs Roger Lamar Walker.

On January 15th, 2021, GPD responded to Pensacola Apartments on 3521 Southwest 19th Avenue in reference to a death investigation.

Detectives determined that the death of Deborah Walthers was a drug overdose of fentanyl.

Based on a forensic investigation, GPD identified Roger Lamar Walker, 43, as the person who provided the illegal narcotics that were linked to Walthers’ death.

The Alachua County Spring Term Grand Jury returned a True Bill indicting Roger Walker for the death of Deborah Walthers caused by the unlawful distribution of fentanyl, two counts of sale of a controlled substance, possession of place to sell a controlled substance, tampering with a witness and the unlawful use of two-way communication.

Walker is currently in Federal Custody.

