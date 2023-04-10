TV20 Your Money: Saving for your retirement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio sat down with Eldred Lewis who is a Licensed Financial Professional with Greenhouse Financial.

They discussed saving for retirement, and when and why to get a financial check up.

If you have questions about saving for retirement, you can contact Lewis by calling 1-888-910-7446, or emailing greenhousefinancial@hotmail.com

You can also visit www.greenhousefinancial.org for more information.

Greenhouse Financial is located at: 2153 SE Hawthorne Rd., Ste 207, Gainesville, FL 32641. Their fax is (352) 393-6015 .

